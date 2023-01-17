Sidney Box's family praise community after 93-year-old's death
- Published
The family of an elderly man whose disappearance sparked a four-day search have expressed their "heartfelt gratitude" to those who tried to find him.
Sidney Box, 93, from Earley, Berkshire, went missing on 5 January, his body was later found in a nearby back garden.
His granddaughter Issy Briggs said the family felt "overwhelmed" by the amount of people who took time to help.
She said her grandfather was a "kind and selfless" man.
"The outcome was not what any of our family, friends, or the community wanted to find out, but it's some form of closure," Ms Briggs said.
Mr Box, who was known as Donald or Don and had dementia, disappeared from his home wearing his dressing gown.
Members of the local community scoured the surrounding area and dozens met at the Brookside Church where they were briefed by a search and rescue specialist from Thames Valley Police before grouping into teams.
In a tribute to those who took part, Ms Briggs said: "We were, and still are, feeling overwhelmed by the amount of people and businesses that took the time to help.
"You were all part of the reason we stayed hopeful and positive over the four days, and have proved just how important community is.
"We know that some individuals and families knew my Papa and Nana from the many years they have lived in Earley.
"He was the most kind, selfless and non-judgmental person, and we're happy that so many people were able to meet and know just how much of a special person Donald Box was."
Ms Briggs also asked the public to remove any remaining posters of her grandfather "on your journeys out and about".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.