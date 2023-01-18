Wokingham council fundraises for those struggling financially
A crowdfunder has been set up by a council and charities for those who are struggling financially.
Wokingham Borough Council, Wokingham United Charities and Berkshire Community Foundation will provide £2 for every £1 donated by the public.
Councillor Rachel Bishop-Firth said charities were now "really stretched" after the run up to Christmas.
Organisations will be able to use the funds to run warm spaces, and provide food and essential items.
Ms Bishop-Firth, from Wokingham Borough Council, said: "People are less inclined to donate at this time of year as people feel the pinch after the festive season".
However, she added: "Many affluent households have received the £400 support towards their fuel bills from the government and are aware that they don't need this money and would like to see people who are struggling helped instead."
She said the council had seen "more people in hardship now than we have at any time in recent years" due to rising food and energy prices.
The crowdfunding page has raised more than £500 so far, and the council and charities will match donations from the public up to £50,000.
