Newbury gas leak repairs set to cause major disruption, says council
A gas leak that needs to be urgently repaired will result in "major disruption", a council has warned.
West Berkshire Council said the junction of Kings Road, Boundary Road and Hambridge Road in Newbury would be shut from Sunday evening.
Scheduled drainage work in the area, which was expected to begin on Monday, has been delayed as a result.
The council said the work would be carried out by gas company SGN and take between seven and 10 days.
It added that signage for a diversion to use the A4 and the A339 was being put in place.
Councillor Richard Somner, the authority's executive member for transport, said: "A gas leak takes precedence for the safety of our residents and businesses but we do understand the full road closure during this time will cause major disruption at short notice."
