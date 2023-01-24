Appeal 30 years after Bracknell murder of seven-year-old girl
Police have appealed for help to find the killer of a seven-year-old girl on the 30th anniversary of her murder.
Stacey Queripel went missing from her home in Ladybank, Bracknell, on 24 January 1993.
Her body was found later the same day by a police dog handler in woodland near the town's South Hill Park.
Despite an in-depth investigation, there has never been sufficient evidence to charge anyone with her murder, Thames Valley Police said.
Peter Beirne, head of the force's major crime investigation review team, said he believes there are people who have "information or suspicions about Stacey's murder, but for whatever reason have yet to inform the police".
"The time has come to provide that information," he added.
A post-mortem examination concluded cause of death was strangulation, and later an inquest recorded Stacey's death as unlawful killing.
"My team will never stop investigating cold case murders," said Mr Beirne.
He continued: "We are determined to discover the truth about what happened to Stacey, so I reiterate again that if anyone has any information or even a suspicion as to what happened, please contact Thames Valley Police or Crimestoppers today.
"Get that burden off your shoulders and let us investigate any information that you have."