Newbury football ground: High Court to decide planning row
The battle over the future of a former football ground has been taken to the High Court.
West Berkshire Council wants to redevelop its Faraday Road pitch, the former home of Newbury FC, and replace it with a new ground at Monks Lane.
Campaigners insist it should be retained for football.
A legal challenge over whether the council acted within planning rules was brought at the Royal Courts of Justice. A ruling is expected next month.
The ground's buildings, owned by West Berkshire Council, were destroyed in a suspected arson attack in 2021.
The 2,500-capacity facility and pitch had not been used since the club and youth groups were evicted by West Berkshire Council in 2018, ahead of potential redevelopment work.
The original plan was to develop it with flats as part of the London Road Industrial Estate regeneration.
The council then changed its mind, and decided the pitch site would be better suited to more office and industrial space.
Community football groups raised the money for legal representation at the High Court.
Lee McDougall of the Newbury Community Football Group said: "We want this ground retained for football. The council should have had a proper replacement pitch before closing this.
"Logic is defied now because it has become a point of principle. In local politics I guess people don't like to admit they are wrong.".
The council remains a shared facility at Newbury Rugby Club is good news for the town.
Work on the new sports hub, to include a 3G pitch and club house at the Monks Lane site south of the town, was put on hold last summer because of the legal challenge.
Deputy leader of the council Graham Bridgman said: "We can't get on and do that because of this court case.
"Once we get the judgement, and I very much trust it will go in favour of the council, we will get on and build that facility."
