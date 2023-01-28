Kyron Lee murder case: Another man charged over Slough stabbing
- Published
Another man has been charged as part of an investigation into a fatal street stabbing.
Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October.
Police said he was knocked off his bike by a car in Earls Lane and attacked by a group of men who were in the vehicle.
Mohamed Abdulle, 20, from Slough, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has also been charged with assisting an offender, Thames Valley Police said.
Mr Abdulle was due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Lee's cause of death was shock and haemorrhage as a result of a stab wound to his right leg.
Thames Valley Police said, to date, 14 other people had been arrested - five of whom had also been charged:
- Khalid Nur, aged 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, has been charged with murder and disguising criminal property. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- Yaqhub Mussa, aged 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- Mohammed Elgamri, aged 18, of Carter Close, Windsor, and a 17-year-old boy from Slough, have both been charged with murder. They have been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- Yakoub Tarafi, aged 18, of Upton Road, Slough, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- A 20-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains on police bail
- A 23-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and remains on police bail
- A 27-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He has since been de-arrested for murder but re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He is on bail
- An 18-year-old man, from London, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and is on bail
- Two 18-year-old men from Portsmouth who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail
- A man, 27, and a woman, 23, both from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail
- A 24-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.