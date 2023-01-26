Maidenhead car park to remain closed after concrete falls
A town centre car park that was shut when concrete fell from its ceiling, will stay closed for the foreseeable future, a council has said.
The 734-space multi-storey on Broadway in Maidenhead, Berkshire, was shut on safety grounds on New Year's Eve.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said investigations showed moisture in cracks in the concrete had caused masonry to break off and fall.
It said it would only reopen when it was "100% sure" it was safe.
Local businesses said they were "furious" following the closure of the car park, close to the Nicholson's shopping centre, on New Year's Eve.
Phil Haseler the council's lead member for parking, said the car park, which is over 40 years old and is due for demolition as part of the shopping centre's redevelopment, suffered from "concrete spalling", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was caused by moisture seeping into the concrete and expanding the metalwork underneath it, resulting in cracks and pieces breaking off.
He told a meeting of the council that a structural engineer would be assessing the condition of the car park which may include laboratory tests of the metalwork.
He admitted the closure was "devastating" for residents but insisted the council needed to "absolutely make sure that the structure is safe".
"The last that I want is for anybody to be hurt," he added.
"I don't want myself or any other decision-maker within this council standing up in the dock facing any health and safety charges for - dare I say it - the worst possible case scenario for the council corporate manslaughter."
