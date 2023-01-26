Thames Valley Police officer pleads not guilty to assault
A Thames Valley Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and a public order offence.
Sgt William Gilbert, based at Maidenhead police station, was charged with assault and of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges at Reading Magistrates' Court.
He will appear at Staines Magistrates' Court on 14 April.
Sgt Gilbert was charged with both offences over an alleged incident at the Admiral Cunningham pub in Bracknell on 9 August 2022.
