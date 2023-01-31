Berkshire family's shock after woman's NHS-funded care cut
- Published
The family of a woman with a severe brain injury said it was "shocked" after she stopped receiving funded care.
Christine Entwisle, 69, from Berkshire, has needed full-time care since she had a heart attack more than seven years ago. The NHS had previously covered the costs of her care and accommodation.
But a recent annual assessment found she was now ineligible for funding.
Frimley Integrated Care Board said the decision followed national guidance.
Continuing healthcare is a fully-funded NHS package of care and accommodation for those whose needs are considered to be complex, intense, and unpredictable as a result of disability, accident or illness.
Mrs Entwisle suffered a hypoxic brain injury after the heart attack which left her unable to speak or carry her own weight.
Her son, Mark, said she required 24-hour monitoring in order to assist with things like personal hygiene, eating and taking medication.
In 2019, Mrs Entwisle's annual assessment by the care board decided she should no longer receive continuous care.
She has stayed in the care home but the family said they have had to use her savings to pay for her care.
Mr Entwisle said the decision came as "quite a shock".
"None of our needs have changed," he said, adding: "Because her needs are well managed here, they're saying her needs aren't as severe."
A spokesperson for the care board said it involved patients, their family or advocates in decision-making processes along with the multi-disciplinary team central to the person's care.
"When making these decisions we ensure that we follow the Department of Health national guidance on the application of continuing healthcare funding and the provision of care and support for local people."
Due to the pandemic and delays, Mrs Entwisle's reassessment took longer than planned which has meant her case will be reviewed at an appeal this week.
NHS statistics for 2022-23 show Frimley Integrated Care Board approved 18% of referrals for funding.
In comparison, 53% of people referred for continuing healthcare in Oxfordshire were approved.
Dan Harbour, managing director of the continuing healthcare social enterprise BEACON, said: "Only about 22% of people who are assessed are ultimately going to be eligible."
He continued: "Demographics have some impact on that but the data is adjusted for demographic so it doesn't fully explain it by any stretch.
"You have to conclude that there is a difference in the application of the eligibility criteria, which is concerning when it's a national system."
