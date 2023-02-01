Windsor and Maidenhead: People may have to pay to use public loos
People could be required to "pay to pee" at public toilets in a council's plan to save thousands of pounds.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead wants to try and save £12m, including a potential charge for public toilets which is projected to save £50,000.
Head of neighbourhood services Alysse Strachan said the service was only being reviewed for now.
But Councillor Simon Bond said the idea did not seem "practical".
Mr Bond said: "I do think closing them would be a definite backward step and I am sure residents will be relieved if they were to stay open."
Pets corner
He continued: "Paddington Station, which has a significant footfall of people through the station, doesn't charge anymore because it's more trouble than it's worth."
Ms Strachan said it would not be "appropriate" to add a charge for all public toilets and the council would review all the conveniences on a like-for-like basis.
An alternative suggested was to see if parish councils or other partners would want to operate the toilets instead of the Royal Borough.
The council's saving plan also included the possible use of volunteers to close park gates rather than a paid person and the removal of the pets corner in Ray Mill Island, or securing alternative funding for the animals.
