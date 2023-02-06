Newbury Agricultural Show confident of successful return
- Published
An agricultural show can still be successful despite being cancelled for three years, its organisers have said.
Newbury Agricultural Show was last held in 2019 before the Covid pandemic struck.
A deal with BBC's Countryfile Live show to host the event fell through last year.
Chairman Steve Ackrill said it would have "more of a local feel" when it is held again at Newbury Showground in September.
The annual event - formally known as the Royal County of Berkshire Show - was cancelled for the last three years following the coronavirus pandemic.
Trustees of the Newbury and District Agricultural Society said in November that talks for a tie-up with the BBC Countryfile Live event had fallen through, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Organiser Steve Ackrill said the terms asked by the corporation were "too much of a financial risk" for the society.
He told BBC Radio Berkshire the show would go ahead on 16 and 17 September, with the board of trustees "keeping a much closer eye on the finances".
"We're hoping we'll have a more local feel to the show - promoting agriculture, horticulture and rural skills to the public.
"Over the past few years it's got too big and too commercial and we're hoping to get back to our roots with agriculture front and centre.
"There has to be an element of commercialism because the show is so expensive to put on.
"We are quietly confident we'll get the people there - whenever the show is mentioned, it gets such positive feedback - people want it back," he said.
Farmer Colin Raynor from Windsor said the agricultural community was "so excited" to see the show's return.
"This is where we all meet up after a gruelling harvest.
"It's a great day out and I wish them every success in getting it back on the county diary," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk