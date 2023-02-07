Bracknell Town FC submits new housing plan for stadium
A non-league football club has submitted a new plan to transform its former stadium into housing.
Bracknell Town FC had already been given approval to build 117 flats at the Larges Lane site last year.
But its latest proposal includes 64 flats and 24 houses, something the club said it hoped would be "more sympathetic" to its neighbours.
The club wants to use the proceeds of the ground's sale to fund courses at its academy for young footballers.
Club owner SB Group had faced difficulty getting its initial plan approved, reducing the number of proposed flats before it was given the go-ahead by Bracknell Forest Council.
This was after concerns were raised that the development would cause traffic and parking problems.
Explaining the new plan, which includes even fewer flat units, chairman Kayne Steinborn-Busse said: "It is a better scheme commercially and is far more sympathetic to our neighbours.
"We worked closely with the immediate neighbours to refine the previous scheme to ensure their thoughts and feelings could be considered and implemented in this new scheme."
Bracknell Town, nicknamed the Robins and currently playing in the Southern League Premier Division South, left the ground in 2021 after 88 years.
They now share a different ground - Bottom Meadow - with fellow Berkshire side Sandhurst Town.
