David Oldham died after falling during inspection, court hears
Health and safety failings contributed to the death of an engineer who fell while inspecting a mobile building owned by McLaren, a court heard.
Senior inspector David Oldham fell while inspecting the ceiling of the company's Brand Centre at a warehouse in Maidenhead on 18 October 2016.
McLaren Services and his employer Zurich Management Services deny failing in their health and safety duties.
Jurors heard the firms' documentation was not "suitable and sufficient".
Mr Oldham was sent to a warehouse in Maidenhead to inspect McLaren's Paddock Brand Centre, which the firm takes to Grand Prix meetings in Europe, the court heard.
Alex Stein, prosecuting, said he was found on the floor of the building and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he died on 19 October.
'Distinguished senior engineer'
Opening the prosecution's case at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, Mr Stein said Mr Oldham had not produced risk assessments, but both companies had failed to monitor this.
Mr Stein said: "Both Zurich and McLaren's documentation was not suitable and sufficient."
The court heard a witness, Carey Smith, who was working for Zurich, had received a site induction, unlike Mr Oldham, but it "did not include any information on work at height".
In December 2016, McLaren Services updated its healthy and safety policy at height, according to Mr Stein.
He said these changes "show the practical steps McLarens could and should have taken before the accident".
John Cooper KC, defending McLaren Services, said Mr Oldham was a "distinguished senior engineer" and one of the "most experienced inspectors" at the company.
He said: "It wasn't predictable that this accident would have occurred."
Simon Antrobus KC, defending Zurich Management Services, said the company denied "it was reasonably foreseeable that Mr Oldham would be placed at material risk".
Zurich Management Services and McLaren Services were both charged with failing to ensure employees were not exposed to risks to their health and safety, namely risks associated with work at a height from exposed edges of floors.
McLaren was also charged with failing to ensure, as was reasonably practicable, that persons not in employment, including Mr Oldham, were not exposed to risks to health and safety, namely death and serious injury from a fall from height from an exposed edge of floors.
The trial continues.
