Ethan Treharne: Parents honour son after brain tumour death
The parents of a teenager who died from brain cancer have laid a commemorative tile at a research centre in his memory.
Ethan Treharne, 17, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, died in 2021 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM).
His parents Nikki and Justin have since raised more than £25,000 for Brain Tumour Research.
They laid their first tile on the Wall of Hope at Queen Mary University in London.
Ethan was diagnosed with GBM while studying for his GCSEs in 2019 after experiencing headaches and changes in his speech.
Despite two years of surgery and chemotherapy, the tumour was extremely aggressive and Ethan, a keen footballer and basketball player, died in November 2021.
After his death, Ethan's parents began fundraising to help find a cure for the condition.
Earlier this year they organised a celebrity football match with EastEnders cast members, including Danny Dyer and Danielle Harold, raising more than £15,000.
They added their first tile to the Wall of Hope to represent £2,740 raised - the equivalent amount as funding one day of research at one of Brain Tumour Research's Centres of Excellence.
Mrs Treharne said she felt "proud to be there to honour Ethan".
"It was bittersweet to be there having lost Ethan. We had hoped to find a cure within his lifetime.
"Our focus is now very much on supporting research into brain tumours to stop other families going through the pain of losing a child," she added.
The centre in east London is carrying out research into the type of tumour Ethan had, which is the most common and aggressive form of brain tumour in adults.
Mel Tiley, of Brain Tumour Research, said Ethan's story was "heartbreaking but sadly is not uncommon".
"Nikki and Justin have been incredible supporters of the charity, sharing Ethan's story and putting all their effort in to helping Brain Tumour Research with its mission of finding a cure for the disease," she added.
