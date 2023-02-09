Reading: Work on 106-year-old bridge to disrupt traffic
Network Rail has warned that planned work on a 106-year-old railway bridge will cause some disruption.
The bridge on London Road in Reading, built in 1917, has carried trains between the town and Wokingham.
Network Rail has announced people should expect traffic disruption while the bridge is repainted to protect it from rust.
The company said off peak working would not be possible due to the need for scaffolding to support the carriageway.
Network Rail Southern spokesman Chris Denham said engineers will paint one half of the bridge at a time, keeping one lane of the road open with temporary traffic lights.
He said the work "won't just keep the bridge looking good, but will keep the structure in good condition to carry trains well into its second century".
He said: "It's not ideal as we know this will cause some disruption, but the nature of the work and the need to keep our people safe while doing it, means we need to take this step."
The work is expected to last from 13 February to 9 May, between 07:00 and 18:00 each day.
