Reading personal trainer goes to Ukrainian front line to deliver essentials
A personal trainer from Reading has travelled to the front line in Ukraine to deliver aid to civilians caught up in the conflict.
Nick Tenconi, 38, embarked on the mission which coincides with the first anniversary of the invasion of the country by Russian military forces.
He travelled with Vans Without Borders, a humanitarian group set up in March 2022.
The team visited front line areas, including Donbas.
Mr Tenconi helped deliver essentials including non-perishable foods, medical supplies like crutches, sanitary products and anything which people from the UK have donated, such as warm clothing and day-to-day items.
He said: "The journey out was hellish. The threat of danger, but more specifically, the threat of consequence was palpable.
"The checkpoints, the security measures, the atmosphere of panic, the power blackouts, the uncertainty of survival, overhead missiles, sirens, the curfew, the breaking news of where next is to be targeted - and that was all before the front line."
The Vans Without Borders team first flew to Krakow, before travelling for 18 hours by bus to Vinnytsia.
He continued: "Border control is very thorough but I wouldn't say it was any more intimidating than other parts of the world I've crossed the border in."
Mr Tenconi said he "felt safe" on the front line, adding: "I realised that was instilled as a result of witnessing the bravery of the locals we were delivering to.
"They cried at times but for the most part, they were stoic and the children smiled.
"The sound of bombing, cars crashing from people trying to evacuate the hot zone areas, the tanks rolling past, the soldiers carrying rifles, the checkpoints, the burned-out cars, the overturned vehicles, the decimated buildings - they all contribute to creating an atmosphere of heartbreak more than fear."
During his trip, Mr Tenconi also used his experience as a personal trainer to offer soldiers in the Ukrainian army tips for their fitness regime.
He said the Ukrainian people's spirit was "unbreakable" and people appeared grateful for the deliveries "but not defeated".
