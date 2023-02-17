CCTV appeal in Reading attempted rape investigation
- Published
CCTV images have been released as part of an attempted rape investigation in Reading.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for help identifying the two people captured in the images.
It comes after a women was reportedly sexually assaulted between 02:30 and 03:00 GMT on 6 November in Queen's Walk.
A man, aged 26, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A statement from police said the CCTV images show two potential witnesses who were on Friar Street around the time of the assault.
Det Con Natasha Black said: "They would likely have been on a night out on 5 November.
"We are very keen to locate these two individuals as we believe they may have interacted with the suspect.
"I would like to stress, these individuals are not suspected of any criminal activity, but may have important information to assist the investigation."
