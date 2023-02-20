Elizabeth Line: More than 100 million journeys on Elizabeth Line, says YouGov
- Published
More than 100 million journeys have been made on London Underground's new Elizabeth Line since it opened last May, according to a survey.
The YouGov poll suggested 45% of the capital's residents had also used the line from Reading, Berkshire, to Abbey Wood and Shenfield in Essex.
Transport for London (TfL) said on 1 February it had completed about 600,000 daily journeys.
The line is estimated to have cost £18.9bn.
The poll, which was conducted last month, found those in the 18-24 age group were most likely to have used the new line, which runs via tunnels built by the Crossrail project.
It added the proportion of users who went out of their way to use the railway had fallen from 37% in July 2022 to 25%, suggesting it had become more a part of people's daily lives.
Businesses had reportedly seen an increase in demand for locations near Elizabeth Line stations since services began.
TfL said the railway was "on track to break even" based on operating costs by the end of the 2023/24 financial year.
Crossrail suffered numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.
It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.
YouGov questioned 1,258 adults in London from January 20 to 29.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.