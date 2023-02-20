Abandoned rabbits rescued from busy Newbury road
- Published
Three abandoned pet rabbits have been rescued after they were spotted in a layby next to a busy road.
The RSPCA said it was contacted after someone reported seeing up to 15 of the animals on the B4640 near Tothill in Newbury, Berkshire, on 7 February.
Inspector Nikki Denham said she had only been able to rescue three of them.
She added that the charity was experiencing a "huge rise in abandonment incidents being dealt with by its frontline rescue teams".
Ms Denham said: "Rabbits are one of the nation's most popular pets but we often see them abandoned when owners decide they no longer want them, or can't cope with their needs.
"These rabbits had just been dumped in a layby beside a busy road without a thought for their safety or welfare."
'Heartbreaking'
The RSPCA inspector said "despite spending hours trying to find them" she was unable to find the remaining rabbits who "would be unable to survive in the wild".
"It's heartbreaking to think what has happened to the others," she continued, adding: "We're hoping someone may recognise the rabbits as they are very distinctive, white with blue eyes and eyeliner markings with a bit of tan on them."
The rescued rabbits have been taken into care at the RSPCA's Ashley Heath Animal Centre and will be rehomed if no-one claims them.
The charity said the number of rabbits coming into its care had risen dramatically in the first half of last year, with an increase of 49% compared with the same period in 2021.
It said some of the increase was down to owners growing tired of pets acquired during lockdown as well as cost of living pressures.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.