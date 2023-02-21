Coronation concert: Ticket ballot opens for Royal Borough residents
- Published
A ballot for tickets to King Charles's coronation concert has opened to local residents.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has up to 500 pairs of tickets for the evening event at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May.
The ballot, which is open to those who have a residential address in the Royal Borough, will close on 28 February.
Each applicant in the ballot will be able to nominate a guest, giving a total of 1,000 tickets.
The council said winners would be chosen at random from the entrants and will be sent their tickets and event information during March and April.
The local ballot runs alongside the national ballot, offering 5,000 pairs of tickets to the public across the UK.
The event, organised by the BBC on the Castle's East Lawn, will be broadcast on BBC TV, radio and online the day after King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey.
The full line-up for the concert is yet to be confirmed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.