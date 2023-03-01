Windsor: Royal couple visit Welsh Guards on St David's Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards for their St David's Day procession.
The pair attended the parade at Combermere Barracks in Windsor for the first time since William became the regiment's colonel.
During a speech, he said King Charles would talk of his "fierce pride and admiration for you all".
He added the Welsh Guards' "banter" also helped him through his own time in the regiment.
The Prince of Wales recalled his time with the guards in the jungles of Belize as he received his A-level results over the Bowman Radio.
"Many of you will know the feeling of being in the jungle; you're incredibly hot, continuously soaking wet and with nowhere to hide from potentially horrendous results, it could have been a really bad day.
"Ultimately though, it was the camaraderie, the togetherness, and of course the banter of the Welsh Guards that got me through that period," he added.
After the speech, the royal couple took part in the annual tradition of presenting handmade leeks to officers and soldiers to wear on their chests.
They also met families from the regiment as well as members of the 5th Royal Australian regiment who are in the UK helping to train the Ukrainian army.
Major Gregory Sergeant, from the Royal Australian regiment, was presented with a leek by the Prince of Wales.
He said William "asked me how the trip is going for me" and added: "It was humbling, I have never met a royal before."
Catherine was presented with flowers by a seven-year-old girl who "who absolutely loves the royal family".
Elsi-Haf Cunningham presented the flowers during the parade and her mother Krystal said her daughter would remember the experience for the rest of her life.
"...she was a bit nervous but she was very proud to do it," she said.
The parade finished with brass bands playing Welsh anthem Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, followed by God Save The King, before William took the royal salute.
