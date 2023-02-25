Robert Brown: Family's concern over release of hammer-killer pilot
The mother of a woman killed by her pilot husband more than a decade ago has said her family is "very fearful" about the prospect of his release.
British Airways captain Robert Brown admitted the manslaughter of wealthy guesthouse owner Joanna Brown, 46, in 2010 and was jailed for 26 years.
Brown, 47, buried the body in a pre-dug grave in Windsor Great Park.
Joanna Brown's mother Diana Parkes, 83, called on the Justice Secretary to look at the case.
The former pilot bludgeoned his wife to death with a claw hammer in their family home in October 2010 as their two young children cowered in a playroom.
Brown, who believed he was "stitched up" by a prenuptial agreement, was acquitted of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court in May 2011.
He had previously admitted manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibility.
Brown, formerly of North Street, Winkfield, Berkshire, was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.
Mrs Parkes has called on the Justice Secretary Dominic Rabb to intervene over Brown's release from prison, which she said was expected to take place in November.
"Our family is very fearful. Not only our family, but my daughter's friends and indeed the public at large. I fear for women that he might come into contact with," she said.
"I would ask him to check our case very carefully and see how absolutely nonsensical it is that Brown is bring released halfway through his sentence when the Probation Service is so understaffed."
The Joanna Simpson Foundation - which campaigns on behalf of those affected by domestic abuse - is also calling on people to send a letter to their MP asking for Brown's release to be stopped.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This was an appalling crime and our thoughts remain with Joanna Simpson's family and friends.
"The Deputy Prime Minister will do everything in his power to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars and has pledged to give this case his closest personal attention."
