Robert Brown: Campaign launched to stop early release of hammer-killer pilot
The mother of a woman who was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer by her pilot husband has launched a campaign to prevent his early release.
British Airways captain Robert Brown was jailed for 26 years for the manslaughter of Joanna Brown in 2010.
Speaking at Westminster on Wednesday, Dianna Parkes said her daughter's death was a "life-changing tragedy".
She was joined Carrie Johnson who is also calling on Dominic Raab to intervene over Brown's release.
The former pilot killed his 46-year-old wife, who was a wealthy guesthouse owner, in their family home in Windsor in October 2010, as their two young children cowered in a playroom.
Brown, who believed he was "stitched up" by a prenuptial agreement, was acquitted of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court in May 2011.
He had previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Brown, formerly of North Street, Winkfield, Berkshire, was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.
The campaign to prevent Brown's early release was launched by the Joanna Simpson Foundation at Westminster.
Mrs Johnson, wife of former prime minister Boris Johnson, is a campaigner for reforms to the Parole Board and has joined calls to block Brown's release.
Speaking at the event, she said: "All we're asking for today is that the punishment fits the crime."
She added Justice Secretary Dominic Raab should "use all his powers to do what he can to prevent the early release of Robert Brown", adding: "Surely, common sense must prevail."
At the event, 123 yellow roses were laid on a table, each dedicated to a woman killed by men or who had a man as the prime suspect in their death between March 2021 and March 2022
Ms Parkes, 83, spoke at the event and said her daughter's death was a "life-changing tragedy which has altered my whole family's life forever, leaving my grandchildren, aged nine and 10, without a loving and caring mother".
She added: "How do you explain to anyone, never mind children, that 26 years actually means 13?"
"So I allowed them to believe that until they were old enough to understand, but I asked how can anyone understand?"
The event was also attended by Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, who is chair of the charity Refuge, which provides support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.
