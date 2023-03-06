In pictures: Large field of crocuses blooms in Berkshire

Bee on a crocusPete Hughes
Inkpen Field in Berkshire is covered in 400,000 crocuses which have bloomed

Thousands of wild crocuses have bloomed in a nature reserve creating one of the UK's largest displays of the wild spring flower.

Inkpen Crocus Field in West Berkshire is thought to be one of the nation's biggest with more than 400,000 flowers.

The field is an official nature reserve managed by Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT).

Some locals believe 12th century Crusaders brought the flowers back from central Europe, according to the organisation.

Others believe that they are garden escapees that have established themselves over the last 200 years.

Pete Hughes
Botanist George Claridge Druce visited the site and said the field was well known for displays of crocuses
Pete Hughes
The field was added to the Society for Promotion of Nature Reserves founded by Charles Rothschild in May 1912
Pete Hughes
Some locals believe 12th century Crusaders brought the flowers back from central Europe, BBOWT said

All pictures subject to copyright

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.