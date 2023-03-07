Roadworks near Windsor Castle set to start from Monday
Work to create a pedestrian area near Windsor Castle is set to begin.
Wider pavements and new vehicular gates will be built in Castle Hill and St Alban's Street.
Bollards will also be installed at the end of St Alban's Street, at its junction with Castle Hill and a protective gate will be put in place behind the Queen Victoria statue.
The £1.5m project will be developed in phases with the first one beginning on Monday.
But no work will take place during the coronation weekend in May.
Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member for highways at Windsor and Maidenhead council, said the scheme wanted to support local businesses and encourage visitors to spend more time in the town centre.
A temporary one-way system up Castle Hill and down St Alban's Street will remain in place during the work to allow residents to access their properties.
Vehicles making deliveries will instead be unable to stop and unload in Castle Hill. Drivers will need to park in nearby Thames Street or High Street, or use the existing loading bays in Church Lane and Queen Charlotte Street.
A summer pause has been incorporated into the programme with possibly no works taking place during most of July and August, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
