Thames Water customers cannot refuse water meters, expert says
A consumer watchdog has said customers cannot refuse the installation of water meters at their homes.
Compulsory smart water meters are set to be fitted in homes by Thames Water due to "high water stress" and the need to protect resources.
Karen Gibbs, from the Consumer Council for Water, said people have "no right to refuse to have a meter installed".
The move has been announced in Oxford and Thames Water said engineers are currently surveying the Berkshire area.
'No right to refuse'
Ms Gibbs said there were "lots of pressures on our available water supplies" as a result of a growing population and climate change.
As a result, she said water firms have "been given permission by the government to roll out these meters across their customer base".
"Because the companies have had these plans approved, there is no right to refuse to have a meter installed," she added.
"But the company will write to people ahead of the work beginning in their area to explain the process."
A spokesperson for Thames Water said: "We're in the very early stages of our smart meter rollout in Berkshire with engineers currently surveying the area.
"Some preliminary construction work will take place in Reading during April and early May, before expanding out to surrounding towns and villages."
They said the aims will be to install smart meters in Reading around December and the wider Berkshire rollout would not start until the beginning of 2024.
