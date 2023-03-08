Thames Valley Police officer charged with child sex offence
- Published
A serving police sergeant has been charged with a child sex offence.
Sgt Cerrig Shardlow, who is based at Slough police station in Berkshire, faces one count of attempted sexual communication with a child.
Sgt Shardlow, 44, is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on 5 April.
Thames Valley Police said the officer was charged following an investigation by the force. He has also been suspended from duty.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.