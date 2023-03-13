Royal Ascot 2023 style guide looks to recycled and rental outfits
Ascot has published its latest style guide, encouraging racegoers to "raid grandma's hat boxes" and scour charity shops.
Renamed The Royal Ascot Look Book, the racecourse is embracing sustainable fashion for 2023.
Its fashion edits include pre-loved, rental and vintage outfits.
The guide urges racegoers to "dream up an outfit that is authentic to their personal style and approach to sartorial shopping".
Felicity Barnard, the racecourse's commercial director, said there were very few events that allow people to "embrace dressing for a special occasion on such a global scale".
'Inspire people'
She continued: "Each year Royal Ascot becomes the most followed display of sartorial elegance and individual flair - a true celebration of style that is woven into the very fabric of Ascot's DNA.
"This year sees an exciting evolution for what has been known as the Royal Ascot Style Guide for more than a decade.
"For 2023 Ascot is proud to unveil the Royal Ascot Look Book where, for the first time, we look to inspire people through six new fashion edits that draw from current styling trends.
"Responsible style remains a key part of Royal Ascot as we continue to find ways to dress, whether that is renting occasion wear or investing in forever pieces."
