Overturned lorry shuts A34 near Newbury in Berkshire

A34 northboundGoogle
A section of the northbound carriageway has been closed between the A4 at and the A339

An overturned lorry has closed a major route through Berkshire.

The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) lorry tipped over on the northbound carriageway of the A34 near Newbury at about 05:00 GMT.

National Highways says the road is closed between the A4 at Speen and the A339 at Snelsmore Common.

Diversions are in place through Chieveley - motorists are being urged to allow extra travelling time, re-route or delay their journey.

Details are yet to be released about any injuries.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.