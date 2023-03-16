Hungerford: Body found in field near A4 layby
- Published
Police are investigating after a body was found in a field next to a layby.
The man was found dead by the A4 between Cobbs Farm and Froxfield village near Hungerford, Berkshire, on Saturday at 09:45 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said a Fiat Hymer camper van, which belonged to the man, had been parked in the layby from about 22:00 the night before.
The force said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained" and his next of kin had been informed.
Anyone who was driving along the stretch of road between the Friday night and Saturday morning who witnessed anything, or has dashcam footage, is being urged to contact police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.