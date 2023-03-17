Commissioners leave cash-strapped Slough Borough Council
Commissioners who were overseeing the recovery of a debt-ridden council have left the local authority.
Lead commissioner Max Caller CBE and finance commissioner Margaret Lee were appointed by the government in 2021 to help run Slough Borough Council after the authority effectively declared bankruptcy.
Mr Caller retired on 1 March and Mrs Lee resigned on 12 March for "personal reasons".
New appointments are set to be made.
Lee Rowley MP, the under secretary of state at the department for levelling up, housing and communities, said he would confirm appointments to the commissioner team "in the coming weeks".
They were first appointed after the council racked up a £760m borrowing debt and a £357m deficit.
The commissioners took over various functions associated with financial management and governance and held several powers such as dismissing and appointing statutory officers.
In March last year the they decided to dismiss the council's chief executive Josie Wragg over "gross misconduct".
Council leader James Swindlehurst thanked both commissioners for their work and said the authority remained committed to working towards financial recovery.
