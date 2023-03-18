Thames Valley Police force launches local review after 13 years
- Published
A police force has launched a review of its local structure after 13 years.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it was looking at how its policing areas was structured to make sure they were set up in the "best possible way".
It is considering two models for the region, the current 11-area model and a new five-area system.
The last time the force carried out this kind of review was in 2010 and Thames Valley residents will be asked for their views.
There are currently 11 local policing areas:
- Aylesbury Vale
- Bracknell and Wokingham
- Cherwell and West Oxfordshire
- Milton Keynes
- Oxford
- Reading
- Slough
- South Buckinghamshire
- South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse
- West Berkshire
- Windsor and Maidenhead
The review will consider whether the force should change to a new five-area command model which would cover Oxfordshire, Berkshire West, Berkshire East, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.
TVP's deputy chief constable Jason Hogg said: "This review is about addressing changes in policing and in society so that our force is structured for the future; for our people, our partners and the public we serve.
"Any changes in structure will allow further investment into frontline services including domestic abuse, serious crime investigation and neighbourhood policing."
He said feedback from the community about the proposals would help make a decision on a final option by the summer.
The survey for residents will close on Friday 28 April.
