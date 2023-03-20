Reading Station death: Thomas Parker killed with horseshoe, court hears
- Published
A train passenger was murdered with a metal horseshoe after his brother objected to music being played too loudly, a court heard.
Thomas Parker, 24, was attacked on a platform at Reading Station shortly before 23:45 BST on 30 July.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, admits manslaughter but denies his murder.
Prosecutors told Reading Crown Court he was "intent on doing some serious damage" to one or another of the victim's group after the row.
Reading Crown Court heard the victim was on the Elizabeth Line returning from watching an Arsenal game with his brother Craig and two friends.
The defendant and two of his friends boarded the same train and one of them played music from a boom box speaker.
Prosecutors said Mr Parker's brother got into an argument with the friend of Mr Virgo's who was playing the music - but there was "no violence".
Later Mr Virgo joined in the row and told the victim's group "do you want to die tonight?", the court heard.
Jurors were told two off-duty police officers tried to keep the peace, but Mr Virgo made things worse by directing a homophobic slur at Craig Parker.
After the victim's group got off, Mr Virgo followed and removed a heavy metallic horseshoe from his rucksack, which used to hit the victim in the head.
The defendant tried to run away but was caught by the victim's brother following a tussle, the court heard.
Despite the efforts of a security guard and the emergency services, Mr Parker died at the scene.
Prosecutor Tahir Khan KC told the jury: "We say the defendant was upset about the earlier argument. He was intent on doing some serious damage to one or another of the victim's group.
"The defendant followed after Tom Parker and he bought the heavy weapon down on the back of Tom Parker's head.
"Tom Parker fell straight to the floor and sadly he did not get back up."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk