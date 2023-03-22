Newbury lido revamp goes £700k over budget
A project to renovate a 150-year-old lido has gone £700,000 over budget, a council has revealed.
Northcroft Lido in Newbury is being reduced from 72m to 50m (164ft) in length, but will get a new toddler splash pad and racer slides.
West Berkshire Council blamed "construction inflation" for the increase to the £5m budget.
It insisted the renovation would not have to be scaled back and further funding would not be needed.
The aim of the project is to increase the duration of the outdoor swimming season from its current 10 to 12 weeks per year to a period of six months, from Easter through to September.
It will also be shallower, at 1.5m, to allow for easier maintenance, and there will be improved changing facilities, including new ones for disabled access.
West Berkshire Council said the costs had increased since the budget was first put together in 2021.
"As the project has been firmed up and design progressed aspects have increased in costs either through additional aspects of the specification being considered or just through construction inflation," it said.
"An application to the Community Infrastructure Levy for an additional £735k was made and approved.
"We are confident that the new budget figure (as the project is now in full progress) will be met and no additional funding will be required."
The pool was built in 1870, extended in 1914, and completely rebuilt in 1937, at which point it was believed to be the largest pool in the south of England.
Work on the lido started last summer, and is expected to be finished by this summer.
