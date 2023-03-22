Beenham school playground ban after men seen shooting pigeons
Pupils are not being allowed to play in a school playground after reports of two men shooting pigeons with what is believed to be an air rifle.
Two men were seen in a grey Nissan Nivara in Beenham, Berkshire, at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said they drove through the village wearing hunting clothing and shooting birds.
Bradfield Church of England Primary School said it was keeping children off one of its playgrounds as a precaution.
The men were seen at the junction of The Stocks and Stoneyfield, the force said.
It added the firearm was not pointed at anybody and the men did not threaten anyone.
Officers attended the area after receiving "numerous reports" but no vehicle was located.
"We understand this may sound alarming but there is no evidence to suggest any threat to the wider public," Thames Valley Police said in a statement.
It added the force was not aware of any other firearms incidents in West Berkshire in recent days.
In a message sent to parents and seen by the BBC, Bradfield Church of England Primary School said at no time was it advised of any danger to its pupils nor was it asked to lock down.
However, it added: "With that being said, we have decided to keep the children off of [sic] the front playground at break times, as a precautionary measure."
Witnesses have been urged to contact the police. The school has been approached for comment.
