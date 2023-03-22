Ofsted: Call for review of 'punitive' Ofsted inspections
Calls have been made for a suspension of "punitive" Ofsted inspections after a headteacher took her own life.
Ruth Perry died in January after being told her school - Caversham Primary in Reading - had been rated inadequate.
Her family said she was under "intolerable pressure", and now headteachers' groups in the town have written to the government asking for an urgent review of the system.
The government said Ofsted had a "crucial role" in upholding standards.
The letter to education secretary Gillian Keegan was signed by the Reading Primary Headteachers' Association and Reading Secondary and College Leaders.
It said the current system of Ofsted inspections had created a "punitive environment", a culture of "individual blame" and that limiting schools to four grades resulted in "gross simplification".
"Ruth took her own life having received a very brutal inspection judgement, leaving her family and the whole school community grieving and mourning her loss," the letter said.
"We challenge the idea that the one-off, punitive visit model is the best and would welcome a mature, collaborative relationship with inspectors."
The groups said Mrs Perry had not been permitted to discuss the judgement prior to its publication, something they said led to a "feeling of isolation" and "stress".
They said a support programme should be developed so headteachers could access counselling and advice.
The letter concluded: "The role of a headteacher has always brought its challenges, however the pressures we are currently managing around inspection are both intolerable and unsustainable.
"We are determined to honour Ruth's memory by ensuring this terrible tragedy never happens again."
Several parents of pupils who attended Mrs Perry's school told the BBC she had been "loved" by her students.
Among them was Helen Perkins, who said her three children enjoyed an "incredible experience" at the school under Mrs Perry's leadership.
"We use this Ofsted rating as a guide when choosing schools but when you reflect on the impact on teachers and the support they get through that process - it really makes me cross about the process," she said.
"We see these [reports] as binary conclusions and they summarise everything about a school - but I know the school... it's a great school, there's no way 'inadequate' summarises that school at all."
Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, said he had written separately to Ofsted asking for inspections to be paused.
He added: "I think Ofsted have a moral obligation to [suspend inspections] - and I think we all have a moral obligation as a society - to engage in this process of reflection."
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Ofsted has a crucial role to play in upholding education standards and making sure children are safe in school.
"They provide independent, up to date evaluations on the quality of education, safeguarding, and leadership which parents greatly rely on to give them confidence in choosing the right school for their child."
