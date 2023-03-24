Frustration over Ofsted decision not to pause inspections
- Published
Ofsted's decision not to pause school inspections in the wake of a head teacher's death has been met with disappointment across the south.
Ruth Perry took her own life while waiting for a critical Ofsted report.
But chief inspector Amanda Spielman said preventing inspections would be against "children's best interests".
Maria Fawcett, of the National Education Union, told the BBC: "What is not in the best interests of children is head teacher burnout."
Ms Perry's family have blamed her death on the "intolerable pressure" of an inspection, which downgraded her Reading primary school to inadequate.
It has led to widespread calls for reform of England's schools' watchdog.
Teachers and head teachers also handed a petition to the government on Thursday, calling for Ofsted to be replaced.
Ms Fawcett, who is the regional secretary for the south east, criticised the watchdog's "punitive inspection regime and the stress it causes".
She said: "We would still call on Ofsted to pause and reflect, particularly in light of recent events.
"What is not in children's interests is ploughing on with the pretence that this is the only approach to inspecting schools."
Sue N'Jai, the deputy head of Katesgrove Primary School, which is among those that have removed references to Ofsted from their materials, described it as a "critical moment in bringing about change in the way in which Ofsted operates in our schools".
"We're not scared of being held to account but I do feel there needs to be a better way of doing it," she said.
Rachel Hornsey, head of Sutton Courteney Primary School, said: "When something is wrong in a school we would always want to put that right and we would stop and reflect on that.
"What I don't see at the moment is [Ofsted's] ability to reflect on the impact of what is happening."
John Cosgrove, who was head of Christ the King School in Reading for more than a decade, called for an independent review into how Ofsted operates.
He said Ms Perry's "desperately sad" death was "unconscionable" and an "inevitable consequence, I'm sorry to say, of a system and an organisation... which is completely out of control".
He added: "It certainly is not improving schools.
"It is destroying good people and it is harming children's education... it needs to be paused and completely rethought."
One Dorset headteacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, described a "borderline unbearable" pressure on school leaders.
He said: "I'd never suggest for a moment that's Ofsted's intention, but perhaps it's a moment to look at their processes and to ensure there is transparency and they are working with an industry, instead of against it, to provide the best possible outcome for children."
Julie Price-Grimshaw, who carried out more than 200 inspections for Ofsted and now works as a school improvement manager, said: "I noticed that the chief inspector said 'we're not pausing because we have to raise standards' and I'm not accepting that, because broken and anxious and stressed headteachers and teachers are not able to raise standards."
She added: "This would have been a fantastic opportunity for us to take a bit of a break, have a look at what is going on, and start a dialogue.
"The most common word I hear in relation to inspections… is brutal. We cannot have headteachers going round saying inspections are brutal."
Ms Spielman said inspections were important for both schools and parents.
She said "any changes to the current system would have to meet the needs both of parents and of government".
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Ofsted has a crucial role to play in upholding education standards and making sure children are safe in school.
"They provide independent, up to date evaluations on the quality of education, safeguarding, and leadership which parents greatly rely on to give them confidence in choosing the right school for their child."
Under the current system for schools in England, Ofsted inspectors give ratings of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.