Man arrested after Beenham pigeon shooting reports
- Published
A man has been arrested after reports of pigeons being shot at with a suspected air rifle.
Reports suggested two men were shooting at birds while driving through Beenham, in Berkshire, on Tuesday afternoon.
Bradfield Church of England Primary School said it had kept children off one of its playgrounds as a precaution.
A 37-year-old suspect from Thatcham was detained on suspicion of a firearms offence and remained in custody, said police.
The Thames Valley force said no members of the public had been threatened or aimed at.
Supt Zahid Aziz, the local policing area commander for West Berkshire, said there was no evidence to suggest a wider risk to people.
He added: "For additional reassurance, however, officers have been patrolling the area of Beenham since the incident was reported, and will continue to do so over the coming days."
Reports detailed men in a Nissan Nivara shooting at pigeons at the junction of The Stocks and Stoneyfield at about 16:00 GMT.
Police said "numerous reports" were logged but no vehicle was located.
The men were reportedly wearing hunting clothing.
Witnesses have been urged to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.