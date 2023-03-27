Reading Station death: Horseshoe murder-accused feared attack, jury hears
- Published
A train traveller who killed a fellow passenger with a horseshoe has told a court he feared he was about to be attacked.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, hit Thomas Parker, 24, with the object at Reading Station on 30 July after an argument over music being played on their train.
Mr Virgo, from Slough, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
He told Reading Crown Court he used the horseshoe after being spat at and racially abused.
Previously the court heard Mr Parker's brother Craig had objected to music being played loudly on a portable speaker by one of Mr Virgo's friends.
Two off-duty police officers tried to defuse the argument before leaving the train.
Mr Virgo later followed the victim's group off the train at Reading Station "intent on doing some serious damage", according to prosecutors.
However, the defendant told the court: "I did not follow them. It happened so quickly. He spat at me and called me a [expletive deleted] and then I hit him.
"I thought I was going to be attacked. That is why I removed it [from the bag]."
Mr Virgo said he bought the horseshoe as a "lucky charm" from an antiques shop and was carrying it because he had not got around to hanging it on a door.
He told the jury: "My intention was not to cause grievous bodily harm or to kill him.
"I am sorry to the Parker family. No mother should ever have to bury her son and for that I am sorry. I regret it every day of my life."
He has admitted possessing an offensive weapon.
Mr Parker, a golf greenkeeper, died at the scene, the court previously heard.
The trial continues.
