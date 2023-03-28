Slough Borough Council: Committee leaders set for pay rise
Committee leaders at a cash-strapped council could be set for a pay rise despite the authority's ongoing financial woes.
Slough borough councillors who chair or vice-chair various scrutiny functions could see a small increase in expenses if recommendations are approved.
The local authority effectively declared bankruptcy in 2021.
It had amassed a £760m borrowing debt and £357m financial blackhole.
It has since increased council tax by nearly 10% and is selling up to £600m of assets.
The chair of the corporate improvement scrutiny committee could see their allowance increased from £8,092 to £10,404, and its vice-chair could see theirs go up from £1,619 to £2,081, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The chairman of the standards committee currently does not get any expenses reimbursed but could get an allowance of £1,156 under the proposals.
Meanwhile, three scrutiny task and finish committee leaders could have their current £10,404 allowance cut to £6,936 and the chair of the audit and government committee could see theirs cut from £4,624 to £3,468.
The recommendations were set out by an independent remuneration panel, which is a separate entity from the council and determines the level of pay for elected officials.
If adopted by full council on Tuesday, the changes will take effect from 1 April and will last until 2027.
In November 2020, the ruling Labour group adopted recommendations for all councillors to receive a "long overdue" pay rise in their allowances - the first increase since 2010.
