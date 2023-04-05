Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani: Man jailed for helping temple stab murderers
A man has been jailed for 16 months for assisting an offender following the murder of a man outside a Hindu temple.
Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, was found seriously injured in Slough Hindu Temple's car park in August 2022, and died later in hospital.
Miguel Parian John, 42, of Concorde Way, Slough, was also previously found guilty at Reading Crown Court of two counts of blade possession.
The court heard he concealed weapons involved in the attack.
On Monday, two men were jailed for life for Mr Kayani's murder.
Hassan Al-Kubanji, 22, of Pimlico, London, and drug dealer Riaz Miah, 21, of no fixed address, chased Mr Kayani following a confrontation in a playground on 30 August, prosecutors said.
Both the victim and Miah, who ran a drugs line in Slough, were thought to have been armed with machetes, the court heard.
Mr Kayani, from Slough, suffered "multiple, serious wounds" in the car park in Keel Drive, prosecutors said.
In a statement, released after his death, Mr Kayani's wife described him as "a loving son, caring brother, selfless friend and proud Muslim man".
Following the sentencing of John, police reaffirmed their commitment to tackling knife crime in the area.
Supt Lee Barnham said: "Police, partners and the public need to work as one to help end this scourge of knife crime and violence across Slough."
