Several injured in Reading house fire
- Published
Several people have been injured in a large fire which broke out at a house in Reading in the early hours.
Some of the casualties of the blaze in Erleigh Road were seriously injured, Thames Valley Police said.
The fire, which broke out shortly after 01:30 BST, was now out, but "there have been multiple casualties" and a family is being supported, the force added.
The blaze was contained to one house and no adjoining properties have been affected.
South Central Ambulance Service said it deployed eight ambulances, a hazard area response team and the air ambulance.
Police described the blaze as "a large house fire" and said officers would remain at the scene as an investigation continues.
Supt Zahid Aziz said: "The family affected by this fire will be offered support, and we have commenced a joint investigation with Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.