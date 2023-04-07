AWE: Nuclear site electricians scrap strike after pay deal
- Published
Electricians working on a nuclear warhead factory at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in Berkshire have called off a planned strike.
About 100 electricians employed NG Bailey to work on AWE's Mensa project had been due to walk out on Wednesday.
Their union, Unite, said a new pay deal had been agreed, equivalent to 9.4% or around £6.50 per hour.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it was "a substantial increase" for NG Bailey employees.
Mensa involves the construction of a new warhead assembly facility at AWE.
Last November, in a separate dispute, Unite and Prospect union members employed by AWE also voted to strike over pay.
That strike was averted after AWE offered an average 5% with a £2,275 pre-tax lump sum.
AWE became a non-department public body wholly owned by the MoD in July 2021.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.