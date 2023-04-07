Murder arrest after man dies in Slough hotel
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his fifties died at a hotel in Berkshire.
Police were called by paramedics to a sudden death at Upton Park Hotel in Slough on Thursday afternoon.
A 50-year-old man from Slough was arrested and remains in custody, Thames Valley Police said.
The force said a scene watch remained in place at the hotel and the man's death was being treated as "unexplained".
Local Policing Commander for Slough, Superintendent Lee Barnham, said: "Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.