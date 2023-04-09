Hotel death not suspicious, police confirm
The death of a man at a hotel in Berkshire is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
A man in his fifties died at Upton Park Hotel in Slough on Thursday and a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers have since said the 50-year-old man from Slough remained in custody in connection with unrelated offences.
Thames Valley Police said it was now treating the death as unexplained and would continue to investigate.
Det Insp Stuart May said: "We commenced immediate enquiries, and we are now in a position to confirm that there is no ongoing criminal investigation."
