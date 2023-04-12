Reading junior doctors striking for 'pay restoration'
- Published
Junior doctors have gathered outside the Royal Berkshire Hospital as part of a four-day strike.
The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for junior doctors to be given a 35% pay rise, to make up for years of below-inflation increases.
The government has said the union's pay demands are unreasonable.
But Dr John Cruise, who was picketing outside the Reading hospital, said all junior doctors wanted was "pay restoration".
The BMA has argued income has declined in real terms due to inflation since 2008.
Dr Cruise, 29, who works in the anaesthetic department, said: "We are trying to ensure that we have safe staffing for the NHS in the future going forward."
He added: "I don't think junior doctors are worth less than they were in 2008.
"I think they are doing the same job in much more challenging circumstances, year on year.
"The data shows that patients are getting older, the issues are more complex, they're becoming more sick and they are going to need doctors' help."
Protests took place at the hospital entrances in Craven Road and London Road on Tuesday.
Dr Tom Corkery-Bennett, 26, who works in the emergency department and was also on the picket line, said: "It absolutely does sound like a lot, I appreciate that, but how would you feel if your pay had been docked by 26% in the first place in real terms?
"Nobody wants to see their pay cut at all, so we're only asking for what we've previously had."
He added: "We've had this real terms pay cut, and at the same time our workload is only getting busier, we're seeing more and more junior doctors leave the country to go and work elsewhere in places like Australia for better pay.
"Therefore if we want to be able to support an NHS with junior doctors and keep them around, we're going to have to see this pay increase."
The government has called for junior doctors to revise their request of 35% and call off the strikes.
Health secretary Steve Barclay said the nationwide industrial action "hampers serious talks over pay".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.