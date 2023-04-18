Reading police officer charged with threat and harassment
A police officer has been charged with harassment and sending a malicious communication.
PC Miriam Virgo is accused of sending a threatening message and one count of harassment, putting a person in fear of violence.
The officer, who is based at Reading Police Station, is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates on 15 May.
She has been suspended from duty while the court proceedings are ongoing, Thames Valley Police said.
