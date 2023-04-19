Hocktide in Hungerford: Tutti-men and women hand out oranges
- Published
People in top hats and tails have been delivering oranges in a market town as part of an old tradition.
The Hocktide festival in Hungerford dates back to when John of Gaunt granted commoners grazing rights and permission to fish in the River Kennet.
Tutti Day is part of the tradition, which saw "Tutti-men" walk through the town collecting rent from commoners.
Over the years the day - the second Tuesday after Easter - evolved into Tutti-men collecting kisses instead.
Earlier Tutti-men and women began visiting about 100 houses and businesses, taking with them poles decorated with ribbons, flowers, and an orange.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Historically, Tutti-men had the right to kiss any girl in the town on the day, exchanging the kiss for an orange.
The tradition continues but residents no longer have to give the kiss in return if they do not wish to.
But Eileen Bowyer, who received both her orange and a kiss earlier, said: "I suppose in the good old days it was quite a jolly affair."
The tutti-men are accompanied by the orange man, who carries the oranges.
The oranges are in recognition of the town's support for William of Orange, who negotiated the terms of his reign as King William lll at Hungerford's Bear Hotel in 1688.
Hocktide runs for two weeks every year. Organisers call it the "most important day in Hungerford's calendar".
Tutti-man Simon Lee Smith said: "It's a medieval celebration and it fundamentally celebrates the agricultural calendar switching from winter to summer, and it's all about giving people the opportunity to let their hair down, but it also has 800 years' worth of tradition.
"It's evolved into exchanging oranges for kisses instead of collecting that rent that Tutti-men did in the past.
"Being a Tutti-man is a custom that is carried out today, very much the same as what was carried out centuries ago, and it's really important that we continue this unique opportunity to celebrate traditions."
Tutti-woman Kate Edwards added: "It's great fun, but to think we're part of this ancient tradition is really exciting as well."
Julie Lloyd, constable for the Town and Manor of Hungerford, said: "A tremendous amount of hard work goes into organising the Hocktide celebrations to ensure its continued success as it is an event that people in the town look forward to each year.
"We are extremely proud of Hungerford's connection with this truly historic event and remain determined to preserve it for many years to come, particularly as we believe we are now the only place where the tradition survives."
Hocktide festivities conclude on Sunday with a constable's parade and service.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.