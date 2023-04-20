Rival football fans reunite after one saved the other's life
Two rival football fans have reunited for the first time since a life-threatening event five months ago.
Reading FC supporter Pippa Rouse was at an away match at Luton Town when she saw David Norman crash into another car as he suffered a cardiac arrest.
When she realised he was not breathing, her first aid training kicked in and she performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
"Last time I saw him he was effectively dead," she told the BBC.
But on Wednesday, Mr Norman attended Reading's SCL stadium to not only cheer on his beloved team Luton but to thank the Royals' fan who saved his life when their teams last met.
Ms Rouse, who works for Thames Valley Police, said: "I reached over him, undid his seatbelt and, with the help of another member of the public, pulled him from the car and started CPR."
Emergency services quickly arrived and took over, delivering shocks to restart his heart.
Ms Rouse said she headed home with her dad and fiancé, fearing the worst before receiving the best possible social media message.
"Luckily one of the paramedics saw my tweet and messaged me to say he was alive - and I just cried,"she explained.
Mr Norman said: "She saved my life, it's as simple as that so probably about the best friend I've got - you can't get a better friend really."
On Wednesday evening, South Central Ambulance Service was at the stadium demonstrating the same CPR skills that Pippa used to give other supporters the confidence to step up if needed.
