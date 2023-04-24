London Marathon: 'I won't give up and will try again next year'
- Published
My mum and I ran the London Marathon for the first time together - at 72 years old she is my inspiration.
"I want to help inspire more older women like me from the Sikh community to also take part," my mum, Pritpal Kaur, said.
"Running has helped me with my health issues such as arthritis - age is just a number."
On the day the weather wasn't great, but we remained positive despite the heavy rain, and kept the end goal in sight.
We had done a lot of training around Windsor, near to where we live.
"Lots of people were really amazed to see that I was taking part," mum said.
"They were all giving words of encouragement, saying they wish at my age they can run too."
My mum raised money for Age UK - a charity she has been supporting for many years.
"I was the oldest female runner for Age UK this year and I have raised £1,500, and hope to reach my target of £2,000," she said.
The atmosphere, crowds and ambience really that kept us going, my mum was getting lots of support and high fives along the way.
"Even though I could feel the cramps coming on after mile 15, I ignored them and just wanted to reach the finishing line."
At mile 17 my mum couldn't go any further, she felt a sudden pain in one leg and couldn't move.
"I've never felt this much pain ever, it was like a cramp but more than that, I felt my muscles freeze up," she said.
"The physiotherapists helped relieve that pain but by then it was too late for me to carry on, so I had to wait for the sweep bus to take me back."
"I was devastated and felt so sad as I felt I let my family down," mum said.
"There was nothing I could do, I had trained and never had any issues.
"The cold rainy weather didn't help and in the end I just had to accept it but I won't give up and next year I will try again."
I continued to the finish line for her on Sunday, but we will be back and will cross it together next time.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.